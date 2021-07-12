Cancel
Garden Grove, CA

Santa Ana man charged in illegal fireworks explosion in Garden Grove that injured 9

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 15 days ago
Photo courtesy of Garden Grove Police Department , Instagram

A 46-year-old man was charged Monday with several felonies related to the detonation of illegal fireworks in Garden Grove that injured nine people, including an 8-year-old boy.

Frank Lazcano Lopez of Santa Ana was charged with two counts of use of a destructive device causing mayhem and great bodily injury, a count of use of a destructive device causing bodily injury and a count of dissuading a witness by force, all felonies.

Police were called to the 13800 block of Rosita Place in Garden Grove about 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July regarding an explosion that blew out windows at an apartment complex and shattered the windows on a vehicle, police said.

The 8-year-old boy was rushed to OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana with a serious eye injury and burns, police said. Five other children were also injured by the explosion and treated by paramedics who responded to the explosion, police said.

When officers went to OC Global they found out three other people were injured from the blast and went to the hospital on their own, police said. Five of the nine injured in the blast were hospitalized, police said.

The blast was caught on a cell phone video, and Lopez was one of the suspects seen igniting the box of fireworks who was arrested, police said.

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/
