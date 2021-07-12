Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goleta, CA

Goleta City Council Returns to In-Person Meetings on July 20th

cityofgoleta.org
 18 days ago

After 47 virtual meetings, the City of Goleta is excited to welcome community members back to City Hall for Goleta City Council meetings starting on July 20th. The Council meets the first and third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. (4:00 p.m. for closed session). City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast live on the City of Goleta website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings and Goleta TV Channel 19. The public can choose to participate in person at City Hall located at 130 Cremona Avenue or virtually. More details on how to participate virtually will be provided on the upcoming agenda.

www.cityofgoleta.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goleta Tv Channel 19#Commissions#Cityofgoleta Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy