Goleta City Council Returns to In-Person Meetings on July 20th

After 47 virtual meetings, the City of Goleta is excited to welcome community members back to City Hall for Goleta City Council meetings starting on July 20th. The Council meets the first and third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. (4:00 p.m. for closed session). City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast live on the City of Goleta website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings and Goleta TV Channel 19. The public can choose to participate in person at City Hall located at 130 Cremona Avenue or virtually. More details on how to participate virtually will be provided on the upcoming agenda.