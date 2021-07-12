Two local men charged with second-degree manslaughter
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Christian County residents on indictment warrants for second-degree manslaughter Monday. According to a news release, deputies served the warrants against 20-year old Joshua Long and 19-year old Seth Henderson, in connection with the death of 23-year old Corbin Bowling of Crofton. Bowling reportedly died of a drug overdose in January, with Long and Henderson alleged to have sold her the narcotics.whopam.com
Comments / 0