Under threat of lawsuit, Haverhill is being told to elect its City Council and School Committee by neighborhood. It may be too late, however, for voter input on the change. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutloulas said Tuesday it may be possible to get the question on November’s local election ballot. However, Haverhill Latino Coalition’s Manual “Manny” Matias told WHAV it is time to petition the state legislature to impose the change on the city.