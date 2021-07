PG&E is expanding its resources for customers at risk of being affected by planned power outages as California's wildfire season rages on. Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS events, are part of PG&E's efforts to prevent wildfires that could happen if high winds cause damage to power lines. A combination of factors such as low humidity, high winds, dry material and nearby tall trees can cause PG&E to temporarily shut off power until the danger of a wildfire has passed.