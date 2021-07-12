Cancel
Iowa State

The Life and Music of George Michael is Coming to Iowa

By Tami
KIIK 104.9
 16 days ago
Fans of George Michael will love this new concert experience coming to Iowa. A new immersive concert-style show chronicling George Michael's journey with music and his fans is set to play the Paramount Theatre, Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 4, 2022. The Life and Music of George Michael captures the...

Davenport, IA
