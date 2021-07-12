The Life and Music of George Michael is Coming to Iowa

There are 14 steps leading to the top floor of my house, where the bedchambers are located, and 13 down from the main floor to the man cave. I know that because I’ve occupied my castle for some 35 years, and I count them each time I ascend or descend those steps to avoid a misstep and potential fall, which surely could bring disastrous consequences to a man of my age. That’s especially true if the misstep is on a descent. As anyone knows who’s had trouble on flights of stairs will tell you, a misstep during an ascent is a mere break in the day compared to one that happens while descending.