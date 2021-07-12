The Life and Music of George Michael is Coming to Iowa

At 7 p.m. Friday, the 15th Annual Endless Mountain Music Festival will open in Steadman Theatre on the Mansfield University campus in Mansfield. With Stephen Gunzenhauser conducting, the Festival Orchestra will perform ‘The Frog Prince.” narrators Catherine Robison-Ranney and Todd Ranney will tell the story as film clips are projected on two big movie screens. Written in 2017 for orchestra by Steven Winteregg, “The Frog Prince” is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale and geared to three to ten-year-olds. According to a news release, youngsters will receive a free gift. Adults accompanied by children will be admitted for half-price. The orchestra will also perform Artie Shaw’s “Concerto for Clarinet” featuring Jacqueline Gillette and Beethoven’s “Symphony No, 8 in F Major.”
Comments / 0