Chester County, PA

Man, Two Pets Die In Chester County House Fire

By Nicole Acosta
 15 days ago
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Limerick Fire Company

A man and two pets were killed in a grueling house fire in Chester County Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Hunter family woke up around 2:30 a.m. to their Walnut Street home in Spring City up in flames, local fire officials said.

A man inside the home was found unresponsive and he was rushed to an area hospital, 6abc reports.

Not long after, the man identified as Kyle Hunter succumbed to his injuries.

Over $24,500 in funds had been raised on a Facebook fundraiser as of Monday evening.

Hunter was remembered as a "legend" on the Black Desert Online gaming community, a user wrote on the fundraiser.

