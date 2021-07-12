Rebel Moon Netflix Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Zack Snyder has talked about the popularity of Army of the Dead. During a Comic-Con@Home panel, Snyder was asked if he had an idea of how big the Netflix movie would be, and replied: "No is the answer. Even just talking to Netflix about the success so far of the show, and we were all laughing. For me, honestly, I was like 'this will be a fun genre romp,' and I had a feeling that we could do it well and that people would enjoy it and that it would be big on the service, and there'd be a lot of people that would like it. But what it's become is really exciting for us because we really love this world too, and to just see it growing is really fun." (H/T Screen Rant)