With each passing day and with each rumor continuing to build, it does appear that 25-year old star Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are headed for a divorce. Ever since the Sixers were eliminated in Game 7 at home by the Atlanta Hawks on June 20, the calls to move Simmons has grown louder by the day. The embattled star had a miserable postseason where he shot just 34.2% from the line and he took only four shots to score five points in the Game 7 loss.