Wes Anderson

As the pandemic wreaks havoc on festival and release schedules, the box office has returned in fits and starts, but the fall 2021 season brings a feast of plenty. The studios and specialty distributors saved their best for last, from the last Daniel Craig as James Bond event, “No Time to Die” (October 8, MGM/UA), directed by never-nominated Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Canadian auteur Denis Villeneuve’s $165-million space epic “Dune” (October 22, Warner Bros./HBO Max), starring Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya, to Steven Spielberg’s update of the 1961 musical classic “West Side Story” (December 10, Disney), starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. We can count on all three directors bringing their usual visual panache to the big screen.
