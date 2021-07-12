How to Transform Your Temporary Work-from-Home Space Into a Permanent Office

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At the beginning of the pandemic, many remote workers made do with temporary workstations, whether that was the dining room table, a lap desk, or spare bedroom. But after more than a year away, workers are starting to return to corporate offices—though not all are going back full-time. According to a recent survey by Upwork, one out of every four Americans will continue working remotely this year. If you have similar plans, it's likely time to rethink your work-from-home setup.