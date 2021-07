Last time around, we began our dive into Carolina’s incoming freshmen class by previewing Dontrez Styles. I brought up Kerwin Walton’s emergence last season and how he was able to fill a major hole with his shooting ability. I detailed how Styles’ athleticism and relentless motor could similarly satisfy some needs for this year’s squad. Well, our next player could also draw comparisons to Walton, but more so in his actual style of play. So, to conclude our examination of the Tar Heels’ 2021 class, let’s take a look at D’Marco Dunn.