Stock Market Extends Gains As Dow Jones Tops 35,000; Albemarle, Janus Henderson Score Breakouts

By KEN SHREVE
Investor's Business Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market ended modestly higher Monday as Wall Street braced for a busy week of earnings in the financial sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite closed near sessions highs and marked all-time closing highs. It's also a busy week of economic data, with the Consumer Price Index due…

www.investors.com

#Consumer Price Index#The Stock Market#Janus Henderson Score
