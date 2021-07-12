Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Love on the Brain, and These Photos Prove It

News of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's friendship-turned-romance first broke back in November, but it was only recently that the pair started giving us glimpses of their cute relationship. In May, the 32-year-old rapper confirmed he was, in fact, dating Rihanna in an interview with GQ. Not only did he refer to the 33-year-old singer as his "lady," but he even went as far as to call her "the one." Since then, the two have not been shy about showing off their romance, whether they're hitting the town for a date night or filming a music video together. It's still unclear which song said music video was for, so as we wait for more details, check out all the cute moments Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have shared so far!