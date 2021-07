A new study published by NASA scientists forecasts that the United States will encounter frequent, severe coastal floods due to an expected wobble by the Moon in the 2030s, giving Americans only 9 years to prepare for impact. The new study shows that high tides will exceed known flooding thresholds around the country more often; it also shows the floods will sometimes occur in clusters lasting a month or longer, depending on the positions of the Moon, Earth, and the Sun. When the Moon and Earth line up in specific ways with each other and the Sun, the resulting gravitational pull and the ocean’s corresponding response may leave city dwellers coping with floods every day or two.