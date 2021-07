WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will be returning to WWE TV at next week's Monday Night Raw, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The former WCW star was last seen on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble, where he came up short in a WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre that lasted less than three minutes. Sapp's report stated WWE is setting up a program between "Da Man" and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley that will culminate in a match at SummerSlam. Other matches that have been rumored for SummerSlam are Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship and Edge vs. Seth Rollins.