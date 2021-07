Saturday night was frustrating for the Red Sox for reasons more than one, but the divisional showdown was not bereft of bright spots for Boston. Jarren Duran arguably was the most positive takeaway for the visitors, who fell 3-1 to the New York Yankees in a rain-shortened contest. Duran was pitted against a tough customer in Gerrit Cole as he stepped in for his first big league at-bat, but the 24-year-old looked calm, cool and collected as he laced a 95 mph fastball up the middle for a single. Duran ultimately came all the way around to score Boston’s lone right on the night.