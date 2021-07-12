Cancel
Here Are 15 Pairs of Keds Sneakers For When You Want to Be Stylish but Casual

By Shelcy Joseph
 15 days ago
When paired with sundresses, slip skirts, denim jeans, or relaxed shorts, Keds sneakers look fresh and playful. The versatility of these shoes makes them worthy wardrobe investments, especially since they can instantly infuse energy into a look. There's a reason the brand has solidified its place in customers' hearts, including ours. We recently explored new and classic iterations of the brand's iconic sneakers and curated our top favorite picks. Shop on for what will become your most-worn sneakers.

