Here Are 15 Pairs of Keds Sneakers For When You Want to Be Stylish but Casual

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots might not be as controversial as Crocs – but they are definitely up there. Just like the latter, cowboy boots can prove quite tricky to style – but nothing is impossible – and, as fashion keeps looking back to the '90s and early '00s for inspiration, it only makes sense that celebs, designers, and influencers would bring cowboy boots back.