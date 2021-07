The City of Polson has declared a water emergency, prohibiting watering of lawns and the washing of cars. KGVO spoke to City manager Ed Meece on Monday afternoon. “The city of Polson draws our municipal water from seven sub ground aquifers,” said Meece. “Those aquifers and those wells have been under an extraordinary amount of demand in the last two to three weeks. We have actually been on an odd and even watering schedule for residential watering during that time however, this past weekend, several of our water tanks hit a critically low reserve and so we began a process of water restrictions on Saturday afternoon, prohibiting all lawn watering, vehicle washing and any other type of excess water usage.”