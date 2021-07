Jarrad Davis came to the Jets looking to kick-start his career. If all goes to plan, the veteran linebacker could make himself a lot of money. Davis, a 2017 first-round pick out of Florida, signed a one-year, prove-it deal for $7 million with the Jets this spring after his time with the Lions fizzled out. Davis had a good rookie season for Detroit, but it’s been downhill since then. Durability has been an issue (he’s missed nine games in his four-year career) and he lost his starting job in the middle last season.