Columbia, SC

Local Living: Registration for City of Columbia sports Leagues and Free Kids Admission at State Museum!

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. The State Museum is offering free admission for kids 12 and under, for a limited time only. July 17-25, kids 12 and under can get in for free to enjoy a week of “Cosmically Cool” space activities. You can check out shows, tours and special kid activities. For information on the Kids Week click here http://scmuseum.org/free-kids-week/

