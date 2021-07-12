A Quiet Place Part II on Digital July 13 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27

Though the original Jigsaw killer has been dead since Saw III, they just keep on making more Saw films through several of John Kramer’s disciples. Spiral: From the Book of Saw may be set in the Saw franchise, but it’s not connected to the John Kramer universe. This feels like a wholly different film than the previous eight films. The merciless traps are still there, but much of the gratuitous violence is subdued here. A good Saw trap is like classical music. The symphony of the Rube Goldberg-like traps to the theme of penance and redemption is always intriguing. You might not feel inclined to see the whole scene, but the traps themselves are creative in a sinister kind of way. Not to mention, the carnage will always be the main draw of any Saw movie, and there’s not much carnage in Spiral.