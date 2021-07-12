Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug

On June 7, the FDA approved a new Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab (Aduhelm). Numerous scientists, clinicians, bioethicists, and policymakers have serious concerns about the drug's efficacy, side effects, and the possible negative clinical, scientific, and financial consequences of its approval. Perhaps most importantly, the FDA's own advisory committee concluded that the clinical trials provided no convincing evidence of efficacy. Such advisory committee findings are often determinative, but the FDA went ahead with approval anyway. In response, three committee members resigned in protest. Unusual contact between the FDA and Biogen, the drug's maker, during the review process has been asserted. While defending the decision itself, FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, recently said that "the process could have been handled in a way that would have decreased the amount of controversy involved" and called for an independent review and assessment. Congress is requesting more information and preparing for possible hearings.