Firefighters battled two fires one-tenth of an acre or smaller in the Pagosa Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest on Sunday. Andy Lyon, a spokesman with the San Juan National Forest, said: “We've been checking the whole area from the air every day to make sure these fires are not actually getting any bigger. And with rain in the forecast just about every day for the next several days, we're not concerned that any of them are going to cause us any trouble.”