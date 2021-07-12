Rutgers becoming more competitive under Schiano

Big Ten Media Day was a success for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. He brought Noah Vedral, Bo Melton, and Olakunle Fatukasi to Indianapolis to represent Rutgers in preparation for the 2021 season. Schiano was the first to speak with on Friday morning and highlighted different areas such as recruiting and the new NIL rules in place in college athletics. Later in the day, both Schiano and the three players met with the BTN crew for an interview. Here are a few quick points that were made.