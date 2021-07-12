Cancel
Rutgers becoming more competitive under Schiano

By Kevin Brockway CNHI Sports Indiana
Oskaloosa Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – Greg Schiano is in the midst of building Rutgers into a competitive Big Ten program. The Scarlet Knights made strides in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, beginning with an upset at Michigan State that snapped a 21-game conference losing streak. Rutgers also posted wins at Purdue and at Maryland to wind up 3-6 in nine games, all within the league. Three of the six losses for Rutgers were by one score or less, including a 48-42 overtime loss at home against Michigan.

