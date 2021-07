Lando Norris admits he is sore and has been struggling to sleep ahead of the British Grand Prix after being mugged at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night. The McLaren driver attended England’s match with Italy at Wembley Stadium in London and was attacked for his watch when attempting to leave, with thieves getting away with his Richard Mille that’s worth an estimated $50,000. While McLaren released a short statement on Monday night, there have been few additional details due to the incident now being in the hands of the police, but Norris admits the attack has affected him heading into his home race.