Kirkland Lands Another NFL First-Round Draft Slot

Jaxson Kirkland is just pushing barbells these days, maybe doing some agility drills, likely jogging whenever he wants to change up his workout.

However, his football stock keeps rising steadily during these otherwise inactive summer months, with Bleacher Report the latest to weigh in — the sports site predicts Kirkland will be the 23rd player overall taken in the next NFL draft.

This comes after Blue Chips last month positioned the University of Washington offensive tackle No. 4 overall in the draft and Mel Kiper pegged for the 10th spot.

Anywhere in the first round, Kirkland will tell you, is a good place to be.

That's why he passed up the most recent draft and returned for one last season of Husky football was to share in a promising season but also ensure a spot among the top 32 best players. His strategy working so far.

Bleacher Report sees Kirkland as a long-range solution to the Colts' ongoing problem at left tackle. Anthony Castonzo retired, and Eric Fisher, coming off an Achilles tendon injury, was signed to a one-year deal to replace him.

Enter Kirkland next spring, maybe blocking for Jacob Eason if the former Husky QB can solidify a Colts roster spot and next to ex-UW guard Jake Eldrenkamp if he's still around with Indianapolis.

Bleacher Report's draft summary of the 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle from Portland goes as follows, while duly noting that the 23rd pick possibly could transfer to Philadelphia for any number of Carson Wentz trade-related reasons:

Washington's Jaxson Kirkland can be the long-term solution next to all-world guard Quenton Nelson. Kirkland transitioned from guard to tackle last season and excelled as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, though the Huskies played only four total games. Still, Kirkland looked comfortable in the role and excelled in pass protection. A full season as a blindside protector should cement his first-round status.

Bleacher Report's mock-draft breakdown of the first round can be found here.

Fourth remains the highest Kirkland has been pegged in the NFL first round, with Blue Chips analyst Mike Hrynshyn explaining his interest in the UW player.

"I love Jaxson Kirkland," Hrynshyn wrote. "You won't see him this high on many lists, but that's fine, that's why you're here. This is my list and Jaxson Kirkland is a monster.

Kiper earlier released his ESPN Big Board top 25 picks and he selected the Husky offensive tackle as his No. 10 selection overall. In some circles, Kiper is considered the leading authority on grading college football players going on four decades now and his pre-draft stamp of approval is considered the most coveted amongst all of the analysts.

"Kirkland is the first senior in these rankings so far," Kiper wrote. "He started 25 games at right guard in 2018 and '19 before moving to left tackle last season and I expect him to stick outside in the NFL. He didn't allow any sacks in four games in 2020 and he also was consistent in the run game."

Kirkland has 10 months and a full season to climb even higher on the draft ladder and he is beginning to show up high in more and more mock drafts. Pro Football Focus has him 12th overall, CBS Sports put him 25th and Yahoo! Sports pegs him 29th.

