Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kirkland Lands Another NFL First-Round Draft Slot

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GshrP_0aupMktM00

Jaxson Kirkland is just pushing barbells these days, maybe doing some agility drills, likely jogging whenever he wants to change up his workout.

However, his football stock keeps rising steadily during these otherwise inactive summer months, with Bleacher Report the latest to weigh in — the sports site predicts Kirkland will be the 23rd player overall taken in the next NFL draft.

This comes after Blue Chips last month positioned the University of Washington offensive tackle No. 4 overall in the draft and Mel Kiper pegged for the 10th spot.

Anywhere in the first round, Kirkland will tell you, is a good place to be.

That's why he passed up the most recent draft and returned for one last season of Husky football was to share in a promising season but also ensure a spot among the top 32 best players. His strategy working so far.

Bleacher Report sees Kirkland as a long-range solution to the Colts' ongoing problem at left tackle. Anthony Castonzo retired, and Eric Fisher, coming off an Achilles tendon injury, was signed to a one-year deal to replace him.

Enter Kirkland next spring, maybe blocking for Jacob Eason if the former Husky QB can solidify a Colts roster spot and next to ex-UW guard Jake Eldrenkamp if he's still around with Indianapolis.

Bleacher Report's draft summary of the 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle from Portland goes as follows, while duly noting that the 23rd pick possibly could transfer to Philadelphia for any number of Carson Wentz trade-related reasons:

Washington's Jaxson Kirkland can be the long-term solution next to all-world guard Quenton Nelson. Kirkland transitioned from guard to tackle last season and excelled as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, though the Huskies played only four total games. Still, Kirkland looked comfortable in the role and excelled in pass protection. A full season as a blindside protector should cement his first-round status.

Bleacher Report's mock-draft breakdown of the first round can be found here.

Fourth remains the highest Kirkland has been pegged in the NFL first round, with Blue Chips analyst Mike Hrynshyn explaining his interest in the UW player.

"I love Jaxson Kirkland," Hrynshyn wrote. "You won't see him this high on many lists, but that's fine, that's why you're here. This is my list and Jaxson Kirkland is a monster.

Kiper earlier released his ESPN Big Board top 25 picks and he selected the Husky offensive tackle as his No. 10 selection overall. In some circles, Kiper is considered the leading authority on grading college football players going on four decades now and his pre-draft stamp of approval is considered the most coveted amongst all of the analysts.

"Kirkland is the first senior in these rankings so far," Kiper wrote. "He started 25 games at right guard in 2018 and '19 before moving to left tackle last season and I expect him to stick outside in the NFL. He didn't allow any sacks in four games in 2020 and he also was consistent in the run game."

Kirkland has 10 months and a full season to climb even higher on the draft ladder and he is beginning to show up high in more and more mock drafts. Pro Football Focus has him 12th overall, CBS Sports put him 25th and Yahoo! Sports pegs him 29th.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
151
Followers
464
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Blue Chips#Colts#Bleacher Report#Uw#Espn Big Board#Pro Football Focus#Cbs Sports#Yahoo#Husky Maven#Danraley1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has A Question For NFL Fans

Paul George has been one of the most heavily scrutinized NBA players in recent memory for his lackluster showing across multiple postseasons. Even as the Los Angeles Clippers star tries to lead his team through the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, he still hasn’t gotten his due. He may...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLUSA Today

8 potential candidates to buy the Broncos if the team is sold

The Denver Broncos might have new ownership relatively soon, either by one of Pat Bowlen’s seven children taking over, or by a sale. If the Broncos are sold, these eight candidates would make sense as potential buyers. 8. Mark Stevens (62) Stevens, a venture capitalist, is already a minority owner...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLCBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Broncos' Von Miller confident front office could pull off deal

Aaron Rodgers is still undecided on his immediate future with the Green Bay Packers, and has been noncommittal on whether he'll show up to the team's training camp in two weeks. If Rodgers does indeed request a trade, there aren't a lot of teams in desperate need for a quarterback -- though things could change if the reigning league MVP is available.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Anonymous NFL Coach Thinks the Cowboys Should Give Ezekiel Elliott Some of Dak Prescott's Money

Dak Prescott finally got his monster contract this offseason. With a new four-year $160 million deal Prescott will be one of the highest-paid players in the league over the next few years. Most of the top salaries in the NFL belong to quarterbacks. On a list of the top average salaries going into this season, the top 11 highest-paid players are quarterbacks. That's how the NFL works. Yet somehow ESPN's Jeremy Fowler found an anonymous football person who thinks the Cowboys should redistribute some of Prescott's money to Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy