K-State soccer announces hire of Trentham as associate head coach

Eastern Progress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Manhattan) -- Kansas State soccer has hired Don Trentham as the program’s associate head coach. Trentham worked six seasons at Missouri as the associate head coach, serving through the 2020 season. View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.

