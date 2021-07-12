Mary Free Bed hosts 24th annual Wheelchair Tennis Tournament
Around 60 athletes, young and old, participated in the 2021 Midwest Wheelchair Tennis Championship over the weekend in Grand Rapids. The event ran July 9 to July 11 at MVP Athletic Club's Crahen branch and featured more than 150 matches. Along with the traditional tournament, attendees could also take part in special events throughout the weekend, such as an "Up/Down" session, where wheelchair athletes will play social with able-bodied athletes and a kid's wheelchair tennis clinic.www.wgvunews.org
Comments / 0