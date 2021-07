It looks like another kid has attempted a challenge on Tik Tok that resulted in their death. Over the past couple of months, you may have heard of a blackout challenge on Tik Tok. This is where you're encouraged to choke yourself until you pass out. This should not be attempted by anyone and several people have already died trying this particular challenge. Sadly just north of us up in Oklahoma in Bethany, a 12-year-old boy has died due to taking part in the challenge.