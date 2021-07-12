Cancel
Stop this learning disability scandal: MPs warn of thousands of vulnerable Britons in secure home 'cells' in violation of their human rights

By Shaun Wooller
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Putting those with autism and learning difficulties into long-term institutional care is a scandal that must be banned, MPs have said.

Thousands of vulnerable adults and children are held in secure units in violation of their human rights, the health committee said yesterday after an inquiry into their treatment.

Many face 'abusive' practices such as physical restraint, long periods of isolation in cell-like conditions and the use of anti-psychotic medication.

This prevents them from leading 'fulfilled lives' in the community and is an 'affront to a civilised society', the MPs' report adds.

The damning findings come a decade after 11 workers were sentenced for neglect and abuse at Winterbourne View, a residential care home near Bristol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Pjvf_0aupL0bW00
Putting those with autism and learning difficulties into long-term institutional care is a scandal that must be banned, MPs have said. The damning findings come a decade after 11 workers were sentenced for neglect and abuse at Winterbourne View (pictured), a residential care home near Bristol

Shocking footage showed residents with learning difficulties being slapped, restrained under chairs, having their hair pulled and being force-fed medication. Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt said it is a 'matter of national shame' that 'too many' with autism or learning difficulties are still being detained.

At least 2,055 are held in secure institutions in England for an average of six years, often far from family and friends.

The committee said these admissions were largely unnecessary but happened because community services are 'totally inadequate'.

The report added: 'Autistic people and those with learning disabilities are treated as if their condition is an illness instead of a fundamental part of their identity.

'The tragic result of this fatal misunderstanding is they often then develop mental or physical illnesses which are used to justify their continued detention.'

The MPs called for Assessment and Treatment Units to be closed within two years and replaced with services that admit people only for short periods close to their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310TNE_0aupL0bW00
Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt said it is a 'matter of national shame' that 'too many' with autism or learning difficulties are still being detained

New long-term admissions to institutions should be banned in most cases, they added.

Ministers should also provide funding to move care to the community. There were 4,355 restrictive interventions in March this year, with more than a quarter involving people under 18, the inquiry heard. One witness described being 'transported in cages and handcuffs'.

Questioned about the continued use of restrictive practices, health minister Helen Whately said: 'I find myself asking… how this is still happening.'

Mr Hunt said the issues highlighted were not 'worthy of a 21st-century healthcare system' and demanded urgent action.

Dan Scorer, of the charity Mencap, welcomed the MPs' call to ban long-term inpatient admissions 'to these modern-day asylums' but said: 'This must go further by stopping all inappropriate admissions.'

The Department of Health said it will consider the recommendations in the report and respond formally in due course.

'The number of inpatients in mental health hospitals with autism and learning disabilities has reduced by around 30 per cent in recent years and we're building on this with additional funding to cut admissions further and support the discharge of these patients back into the community,' it added.

