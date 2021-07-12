Cancel
Washington County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for City of Bristol, Washington by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: City of Bristol; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Carter County in east Tennessee Eastern Sullivan County in east Tennessee Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Abingdon, Central, Pine Crest, Watauga, South Holston Dam, Sadie, Harr, Hilander Park, Hunter and Morril`s Cave. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding.

