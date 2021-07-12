Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TAOS...NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL...SOUTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA AND SOUTHWESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Morphy Lake State Park, or 8 miles west of Mora, moving southwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Morphy Lake State Park, Gascon, Cleveland and Monte Aplanado.

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#Noaa Weather Radio#Southern Taos
