Meriwether County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meriwether, Pike, Troup, Upson by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Troup; Upson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR MERIWETHER...PIKE...NORTHWESTERN UPSON AND EASTERN TROUP COUNTIES At 627 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Crest to near Greenville to Smiths Crossroad, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include LaGrange, Thomaston, Zebulon, Greenville, Manchester, Hogansville, Woodbury, Luthersville, Warm Springs, Molena, Williamson, Meansville, Lone Oak, Gay, Sunset Village, Mountville, Atwater, Hilltop, Louise and Odessadale. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

