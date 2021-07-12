Flood Advisory issued for Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Burlington The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in spots with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Medford, Lumberton, Mount Holly, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Jobstown, Jacksonville, Columbus, Leisuretowne, Georgetown, Browns Mills, and Medford Lakes. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 5. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 40 and 52.