Severe Weather Statement issued for Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tarrant THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TARRANT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0