Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Harford County in northern Maryland Central Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fallston, or 7 miles northeast of Cockeysville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Fallston, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Pylesville, Glencoe, Benson, Baldwin, Hydes, Forest Hill, Chrome Hill, Bynum, Street, Rocks, Jacksonville, Monkton, Hickory, Harford Furnace and Long Green. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH