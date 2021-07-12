Cancel
Protests

Protesters in Cuba are calling for the ‘end of the communist state,’ historian says

PRX
PRX
 16 days ago
An astonishing scene unfolded in Cuba over the weekend as thousands took part in anti-government demonstrations across the island. In Bejucal, a town south of Havana, protesters cheered, "Libertad, libertad!" ("Liberty, liberty!") This was a rare moment in a nation that typically cracks down hard on dissent. Protesters took to...

www.pri.org

PRX

PRX

Minneapolis, MN
Public Radio International (PRI) is a global non-profit media company focused on the intersection of journalism and engagement to effect positive change in people’s lives. PRI is merging with PRX to create a new media company.

 https://www.pri.org/
POTUSNew York Post

AOC breaks silence on Cuba protests, calls for end to ‘cruel’ embargo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the US to lift what she called its “absurdly cruel” embargo of Cuba Thursday in her first formal statement responding to the ongoing protests that have rocked Havana’s Communist regime. “We are seeing Cubans rise up and protest for their rights like never before,” Ocasio-Cortez...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Cuba's President Says Government Has Some Blame for Protests

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday acknowledged shortcomings in his government's handling of shortages and of neglecting certain sectors, but he urged Cubans to not act with hate — a reference to violence during recent street protests. Until now, the Cuban government had only blamed social media...
Internetamericanpeoplenews.com

Will the Internet Destroy Cuba’s Communist Dictatorship? – Reason.com

On Sunday, July 11, thousands of Cubans in dozens of cities around the island nation took to the streets to protest the country’s communist dictatorship and persistent shortages in food, energy, and medicine, all of which have been made worse by the pandemic. The demonstrations have been enabled by social...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Cuba’s leader says government failings played a role in protests

HAVANA — Cuba’s leader for the first time offered some self-criticism in an address acknowledging that government shortcomings in handling shortages and other problems played a role in this week’s protests, whose scale and intensity caught many by surprise. But in a televised speech Wednesday night, President Miguel Díaz-Canel also...
AmericasAugusta Free Press

Morgan Griffith: The repression of Communist-Run Cuba

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In Cuba recently, thousands of Cubans have taken to the streets in protest of the 62-year long socialist dictatorship. In response, the unelected government of Cuba has fired into crowds of protestors and cut off internet access on the island. When all...
AdvocacyReal News Network

US media co-opts Cuba protests for imperialist ends

Amid power outages, food shortages, and continued fears over COVID-19, amplified by 60 years of economic strangulation by a US blockade, thousands of protestors in Cuba have taken to the streets to demand answers and action from their government. Mainstream media outlets in the US have jumped at the chance to paint these protests as singularly focused on repudiating the communist revolution, using them as a pretext for greater imperialist intervention, but the reality on the ground is much more complex. Author and historian Andrés Pertierra joins us to examine the deeper historical and political contexts surrounding the protests and to discuss how viewers outside of Cuba can navigate the media frenzy. Pertierra is a historian of Cuba and US-Cuban relations in the 19th and 20th centuries; he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Havana and is currently a PhD student in Latin American and Caribbean history at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
POTUSFox News

Bella Thorne calls for international aid in Cuba amid historic protests, unrest

Bella Thorne spoke out about the ongoing unrest in Cuba while sharing a personal story about her father, who comes from the island. Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. Some protesters have demanded a change in government with demonstrations turning violent in some areas as food and other shortages threaten people’s way of life.
SocietyWashington Times

BLM blames U.S. for Cuba’s communist shortcomings

Black Lives Matter, founded by self-declared “trained Marxists,” has announced its support of Cuba’s communist regime, blaming the island’s plight on the U.S government’s “inhumane treatment of Cubans.”. The U.S. economic embargo on Cuba is a “cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country,” the...
ProtestsPublic Radio International PRI

The anthem to Cuba’s protests

Cubans pouring into the streets to protest food shortages, power outages and a lack of COVID-19 vaccines have been singing a chant inspired by a pop song. The World’s Latin America correspondent Jorge Valencia has the story on how “Patria y vida” (“Homeland and life”) became protesters’ rallying cry.
Protestswknofm.org

Scenes From The Cuba Protests

Thousands took to the streets across Cuba this week, demanding food, electricity, medicine –and just plain freedom. Cuba’s seen many protests over the years. But these were historic, says Cuba expert Ted Henken:. “The difference is this is no longer a handful of dissidents, journalists and artists,” he says. “This...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Black Lives Matter calls for end of Cuba embargo

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is calling on the U.S. government to end the decades-long embargo on Cuba amid a growing wave of anti-government protests in the island nation, arguing that the ban on commercial activity is “cruel and inhumane.”. In a statement shared on its official Instagram account, BLM argued...

