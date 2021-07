After a long wait, the draft is almost here. The Sixers are expected to be busy this offseason, and draft night could be the start of it all. The Sixers, as of this moment, are scheduled to pick at 28th and 50th. The star potential runs out after about the top six picks, but the draft is very deep, so if the Sixers keep 28, they could find a solid contributor. Or, they could move that pick or even other assets in an exciting draft-day deal.