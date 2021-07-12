The Top Stock Picks of 12 Billionaire Investors

The wild market volatility of the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has investors interested in mitigating risks, which means more attention is being paid to hedge funds. Not all of that attention is necessarily positive, as last year saw an unprecedented situation where small-time investors banded together to put short sellers in hot water; but, regardless of how the market might fluctuate and in spite of the mercurial interests of the denizens of Reddit, total hedge fund holdings are massive: around $3 trillion. To put that in perspective, only four countries, including the U.S., have a GDP higher than that. It makes sense that people pay attention to what hedge fund managers, many of whom are high profile, billionaires or both, are buying, selling and holding, especially during these times of economic uncertainty.