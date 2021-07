Earlier this year, U.S. regulators penalized a Michigan credit union for servicing accounts belonging to owners and operators of legal cannabis businesses. Though Michigan voted to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis in 2018 — and is one of the more than 30 U.S. states that have recreational and/or medical weed programs — marijuana remains illegal on the federal level, which prohibits banks and credit unions from doing business with canna-businesses under the Controlled Substances Act, which is, well, a total crock of shit.