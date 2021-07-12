Cancel
Starry ‘French Dispatch’ Cast Adds Cannes Red Carpet Wattage — But Oscar Will Focus on Its Crafts

By Anne Thompson
Cover picture for the article

Wes Anderson’s anthology film “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight, 10/22) offers the usual sprawling ensemble, who brought some much-needed starpower to Cannes in this quiet year. Bill Murray plays the avuncular editor of a fantasy analog journalistic enterprise, The French Dispatch, which ships home a weekly roundup of cultural reports. Set in the ’60s and shot in Angouleme, the movie collects a few short but sweet bonbons that should play for discerning arthouse Francophiles who read The New Yorker, for one.

