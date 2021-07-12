Artists You May Not Have Known That Performed At The Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is known for the great food, people watching, rides and of course music. Although there are plenty of free shows going on throughout the fairgrounds the main stage is always a big draw with new and older acts alike. Although typically the shows lean more rock and country their usually is some type of artist for everyone to enjoy over the course of the fair. The very first mainstage show was way back in 1961 and continues to be a huge draw for fans from all over every year, and this year is no exception. So grab a corn dog and a beverage and get ready for a great night of music in the great outdoors.