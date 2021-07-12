Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Biden Admin Sending $23.5M to Kansas to Help With COVID-19 Surge

By July 12, 2021 3:55 am
wvlkam.com
 18 days ago

The Biden administration is sending $23.5 million to Kansas to help with a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant, reports McClatchy. Kansas on Friday reported its biggest surge in cases in more than three months, with some of the biggest increases in counties bordering Missouri. Both states have seen vaccination rates slow.

www.wvlkam.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Newsmax 2021 Newsmax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Biden Admin Not Considering COVID Vaccine Mandate

President Biden isn’t considering issuing a coronavirus vaccine requirement for the country, according to an administration official. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, “That’s not an authority that we’re exploring at all.”. However, Zients pointed out that the Justice Department has declared it...
Kansas Statebigcountryhomepage.com

The Latest: Kansas reports COVID-19 surge filling hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. — A COVID-19 surge in Kansas fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant is filling up hospitals in some areas. A survey from the Kansas Hospital Association said four times as many patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized this week as were hospitalized in early June. The association said that 116 Kansas hospitals surveyed this week reported having 399 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. For early June, 125 hospitals reported having 99.
Kansas Statecdc.gov

Moving to Atlanta to Help Stop COVID-19 in Kansas and Beyond

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, I was a Public Health Institute/CDC Global Health fellow in CDC’s Central America office located in Guatemala City, Guatemala. I developed communication strategies that showcase the important work of my colleagues in the region. I also managed disease surveillance projects in Honduras and the Dominican Republic and helped with research on diseases such as rabies and Rickettsia felis, a disease caused by bacteria carried by fleas.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden admin reportedly mulls mask push amid spike in COVID-19 cases from Delta

The Biden administration is reportedly considering whether to urge vaccinated Americans to once again wear masks in more settings, amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant. Top White House aides are in talks with officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has...
Public Healthkios.org

Ricketts Dismisses CDC Guidance While Public Health Admins Observe Covid Spike

Public health officials have expressed growing concern about an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska, primarily among residents who haven’t been vaccinated. Officials say they were worried about the slow-but-steady increase in infected people who end up hospitalized, putting pressure on COVID-19 treatment units. Nebraska reported 978 new cases in the week ending Thursday. That's a 42% increase over the previous week and exactly double the 489 new cases logged two weeks earlier. Most other states have seen larger increases, especially Southern states with lower vaccination rates. Nebraska’s growth rate ranks 41st nationally. Meanwhile, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is reacting to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over new mask guidance for vaccinated people. The governor issued a statement yesterday that the new guidance from the CDC that suggests that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high rates of infection goes against the public health goals that should guide the agency's decision making. Ricketts says Nebraska will not be adopting the CDC's new mask guidance, and he added that schools should convene in person without mask or vaccine requirements.
Baker County, ORBaker City Herald

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is surging

The demise of the COVID-19 pandemic has been greatly exaggerated. Driven by the delta variant, which is about twice as infectious as earlier strains of the virus, case numbers have been rising recently in much of Oregon and the nation after a dramatic drop during much of June and early July. Oregon’s cases are up 53% over the past week, with the number of people hospitalized for treatment increasing by 40%.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Mandates Twice A Week COVID Testing For Unvaccinated State Employees

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced on Friday that all state employees who are not vaccinated must get mandatory COVID-19 testing twice a week. The testing will be provided free of charge. (credit: Getty Images) Those state employees must submit proof of testing to their human resources department. State employees will be asked to enter their vaccination status through the MyColorado app.
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

COVID-19 surge looms in Georgia

ATLANTA — The surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the world is starting to reach Georgia, experts say, driven by the infection's spread among the unvaccinated. Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Nevada are in full-fledged outbreaks, and neighboring states are following behind, Emory University Professor Carlos del Rio said in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy