Baton Rouge, LA

Lamar invests $30M in advertising software company

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 16 days ago

Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co. today announced it has acquired a minority stake in advertising software company Vistar Media via a $30 million investment. Lamar’s investment will fund Vistar’s research and development efforts and expansion into new markets. Under the terms of the transaction, Lamar will receive a seat on Vistar’s board of directors, though Vistar will continue to operate as an independent technology partner to buyers and sellers across the global out-of-home ecosystem.

www.businessreport.com

