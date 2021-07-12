Lamar invests $30M in advertising software company

According to a PwC report released in 2019, just 25% of every dollar put toward digital advertising makes it to a viewable impression. That’s largely because a host of intermediaries along the value chain take some of the spend – from agencies to technology companies to demand and sell-side platforms and more. However, these chains are so opaque and hard to follow that most brands might not know this is an issue. It’s often too late to do anything if they do eventually find out.