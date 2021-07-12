Lamar invests $30M in advertising software company
Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co. today announced it has acquired a minority stake in advertising software company Vistar Media via a $30 million investment. Lamar’s investment will fund Vistar’s research and development efforts and expansion into new markets. Under the terms of the transaction, Lamar will receive a seat on Vistar’s board of directors, though Vistar will continue to operate as an independent technology partner to buyers and sellers across the global out-of-home ecosystem.www.businessreport.com
