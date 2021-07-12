Obituary: Dorothy Ellen (Gunnlaugsson) Lindsey

Dorothy Ellen Lindsey, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, died late Thursday night, July 8, 2021 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with family at her side. She was born July 18, 1925 on Washington Island, the daughter of Ludwig “Louis” and Anna Katherine (Jorgensen Hansen) Gunnlaugsson. Dorothy attended school on Washington Island and then continued helping care for her younger siblings and helping the family farm on East Side Road. Through her sister, Rhoda, and Rhoda’s husband, Bill, (Dorothy) met Bill’s cousin, Dennis Gerald Lindsey, who was originally from Illinois. They were married on May 12, 1945 in Benton, IL.