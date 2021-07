Julia* called me with cautious excitement to let me know that she received the job offer of her dreams, as global workplace experience director at a leading consumer brand company. On one hand, she was ecstatic at reaching her goal to work for a recognized brand. Yet Julia’s reservation about the offer stemmed from the fact that it required her to relocate to the employer’s headquarters a thousand miles away. With two kids in elementary school, she didn’t want to move, but she also didn’t want to lose this opportunity. She needed to know how to negotiate the relocation issue.