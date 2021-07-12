Maine News You May Have Missed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There is no threat of a tsunami along the Southern California coastline after an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska overnight. “No significant tsunami is expected,” the National Weather Service posted on Twitter. “Once again, California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska – all clear.” Thu Jul 29 09:31:40 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/4oKtX2ymqt — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021 However, the local forecasters did say there may be “strong and unusual currents” in local harbors Thursday. Remember, even though there is no threat of a tsunami affecting California, there will be strong and unusual currents today, especially in local harbors. Good idea not to go swimming in harbors today. #cawx #SoCal #LAweather https://t.co/L2Y5iVWPXr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 29, 2021 The earthquake struck about 64 miles southeast of Perryville, south of the Alaska Peninsula, but was still felt in Anchorage, nearly 500 miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory at about 2 a.m., but canceled the advisory about a half hour later.