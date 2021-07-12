Cancel
Home Run Derby: Best Bets

SportsGrid
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne bet that has become popular is the over on the longest home run hit at the Home Run Derby. There can be a few reasons behind this pick and the first is that Trevor Story, Joey Gallo, and Shohei Ohtani are moonshot guys. If Gallo really connects with one, he could hit one over 519 feet — the current total at the FanDuel Sportsbook — at sea level, right? There’s no humidor and it’s in Coors Field, which is well above sea level. The reporting was the last time that there was a Home Run Derby in Coors Field, Mark McGwire hit one 510 feet. There are differences in the baseballs now and a lot of these guys can really hit it a long way.

