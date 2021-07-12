Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mosley formally introduced as coach of Orlando Magic

By TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamahl Mosley first got noticed as someone with NBA coaching potential when he was hired by the Denver Nuggets as a development coach 16 years ago. Also in Denver at the time: an assistant general manager named Jeff Weltman, now the basketball operations president of the Orlando Magic. And Weltman never forgot the impact that Mosley had on players back then.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Evan Fournier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Orlando Magic#Mavericks#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Chris Paul Sends Message To Suns Fans

The Phoenix Suns made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals this past season in their first trip to the playoffs in over a decade. Praise has rightfully been given to head coach Monty Williams and rising young talents Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but a lot of the credit for the remarkable year goes to just one man: Chris Paul.
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb Says the Media is Giving Simone Biles a Pass For Withdrawing

Doug Gottlieb: “Here is the problem that I have. I have no problem with Simone Biles if she has a mental health issue, my issue is this – it’s actually twofold. One, we have a tendency to make every mental health issue one in which you’re like ‘STOP THE PRESSES, SHE COULD BE SUICIDAL!’ There is a difference between somebody being suicidal and having a mental health episode. I didn’t have any problems with Naomi Osaka not playing tennis, I do have a problem with shaming the media who has been overly kind to her. My biggest problem in the world is hypocrites, and I also like congruent arguments; when an argument is good for one, it’s good for another. When I say ‘LeBron James vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals’ what comes to your mind? ‘LEBRON CHOKED!’… No one said ‘We need to be concerned about LeBron James’ mental health!’ Last year Paul George was roundly criticized – ‘Pandemic P’, ‘he stinks’, ‘why are the Clippers so bad?’ and Paul George came out and was like ‘I was not in the right headspace, I’m trying to get it together’, then he had a good game and he was like ‘I got my mental health together’, then he had a bad game and people were like ‘Paul George can’t play well in the big moments!’ We live in a world where for years women have said ‘all we want to be judged as is EQUAL’. No one has actually been critical of Simone Biles. In ten years no one is going to go ‘Simone Biles may be the greatest gymnast ever in some people’s minds, but that night against the Russians in that team competition she CHOKED!’ Nobody would say that. Generally, we don’t have any sort of critique for our female sports teams. In one hand you want to be viewed, treated, and compensated the same as the men, but on the other hand whatever you do, just don’t be critical of us because that’s not a space we like to live in. Which is it? You want to have it both ways, at least admit it… She’s built up years worth of equity over great performances in big moments, if she really had a major mental health meltdown she wouldn’t be at the games and thinking about competing later this week. I’m not being insensitive. I understand she’s been through a lot personally, I’m sensitive to that and empathetic towards that… I would also tell you, so have a lot of other athletes... If you say ‘mental health care' we automatically go ‘WHOA, WHOA, WHOA, WE CAN’T BE CRITICAL ANYMORE!’ Can we be smartly critical? Imagine Clayton Kershaw. How many times did he fail in the postseason? Did anybody go ‘I wonder how Clayton Kershaw's mental health was after blowing another lead in the 7th inning to the St. Louis Cardinals!’ Did anybody wonder how good Kenley Jansen's mental health is, considering how bad he's been in the World Series at times? Did anybody ask? Of course not. When Chris Paul played bad in a big moment, 'Chris Paul sucks! Chris Paul choked!' When James Harden didn't play well in the Western Conference Finals, 'James Harden choked! James Harden sucked!' If any male athlete were to pull out due to mental health issues, while most of us would understand, sports fans expect athletes to be able to compartmentalize all their stress, all their anxiety, and still perform… NOBODY has been critical of Simone Biles. USA Today wrote that is was ‘heartbreaking’ what happened to Simone Biles. Did anybody write it was heartbreaking when the Clippers lost last year because Paul George wasn’t in the right mental health space? Did anyone say it was ‘heartbreaking’ when LeBron James lost to the Dallas Mavericks because he wasn’t in the right mental health space and he needed some mental health recuperation during his first year in Miami, and it was a lot he was dealing with? Of course not. So we will either admit that we judge and view one sex and one type of sport in one way, and another sex and another type of sport in another way? OR will we start to have real conversations about it? You pick… In sports, what separates the best of the best is their ability to process ALL of that stress and anxiety and still perform.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Michael Jordan Fact Goes Viral Following Simone Biles News

Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympics team gymnastics event on Tuesday morning, leading to a wave of debate over her decision. One pretty bad tweet excoriating Biles by comparing her to Michael Jordan is getting crushed. Biles clearly didn’t have it on Tuesday, admitting that mentally she wasn’t in the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: NBA Player Hospitalized After Alleged “Brawl” With Police

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was reportedly involved in a disturbing altercation with the police this week. According to TMZ Sports, Hayes was arrested on Wednesday morning after an alleged violent altercation with the police at an “LA area home.”. TMZ is reporting that the police showed up to...
NBAOrlando Sentinel

Ticked off! @Orlando Magic

I’m ticked off at the lack of care I received from the so-called health care industry from an Orlando hospital following my recent surgery. It took them almost four full days before they called to check on me to see if I was okay and when I tried to call them back several days later due to an infection at the site, I couldn’t get in touch with anyone, just typical recordings. I finally had to go to my primary care doctor and sit until someone could see me. Health “care” is a definite misnomer these days. As long as they get paid they don’t care!
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic: 3 players who will benefit from new head coach

The Orlando Magic recently hired Jamahl Mosley as their new head coach, and until the games actually start again next season it is hard not to feel optimistic about what he can bring to a rebuilding organization. The kind that only a first-time head coach who says all of the right things can bring.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic should be careful when exploring trade-up opportunities

Orlando, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Markelle Fultz, Michael Porter Jr., Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Cole Anthony, National Basketball Association, Jonathan Kuminga. The Orlando Magic are hunkered down in their draft room with two weeks to go. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports. The 2020 season was a weird one for...
NBAPosted by
DFW Community News

Jason Kidd introduced as Mavs’ new head coach

One of the things Jason Kidd plans to implement in his new job as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks is a plan to get more production out of Kristaps Porzingis. He also wants to make sure the 7-3 forward/center is a viable second option to one of the NBA’s greatest go-to players in Mavs point guard Luka Doncic.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic 2021 NBA Draft Preview: Jonathan Kuminga wants to be your star

Jonathan Kuminga had a strong showing in the G-League's bubble. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Jonathan Kuminga comes off with the quiet humility of a young person who knows he is entering a man’s world. He got that lesson firsthand playing for the G-League Ignite last year. It was a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy